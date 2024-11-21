Snake found in Jan Shatabdi Express in MP; Railways starts probe

Jabalpur, Nov 20 (PTI) A snake was found slithering around in the Jan Shatabdi Express train, which runs between Bhopal's Rani Kamlapati station and Jabalpur, prompting the Railways to launch a probe, an official said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The snake was found in the Jan Shatabdi Express two days back and the matter is being robed, West Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Harshit Shrivastava told PTI.

The Railway Protection Force is investigating the matter from various angles, including possible involvement of an outsider in releasing the snake inside the train, he said.

Shrivastava said the entire area where the train is cleaned has been sanitized and persons working there have been put on alert.

Advertisment

Recently, snakes were found in Mumbai CSMT-Jabalpur Garibrath Express and Jaipur-Jabalpur Dayodaya Express. PTI COR ADU RSY