Snake sparks panic at Thane district hospital after slipping into ward

Thane, Nov 24 (PTI) A four-foot-long snake slithered into the male ward of the Civil Hospital in Thane district on Monday after slipping out of a rescuer's grip, and later entered into a doctor's cabin, sending patients, nurses, and relatives running out of the facility in fear, hospital officials said.

The chaos unfolded shortly after two residents of a nearby settlement - both bitten by non-venomous 'dhaman' snakes -- were brought to the government-run hospital for treatment. A local snake rescuer, who had captured the two snakes responsible for the bites, brought them along to show doctors for identification.

One of the snakes escaped from his grip inside the tent-based temporary hospital structure, leading to commotion, said the officials.

"The snake suddenly entered the (male) ward area and then went into a doctor's cabin. A nurse spotted it and screamed for help, following which patients and relatives rushed out in panic," an official from the hospital administration told PTI.

The rescuer managed to catch the snake within minutes, preventing further disturbance. He confirmed both snakes were non-venomous, and no staff or patients were harmed.

"Fortunately, the species involved was not dangerous. The two snakebite victims were treated promptly and their condition is stable. The panic was purely due to fear, not medical risk," the hospital official added.

The district hospital is currently operating out of the psychiatric hospital premises due to ongoing construction of a new super-specialty building at the original site.

A video of the entire episode has gone viral on social media.