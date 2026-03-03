Snakebite poisoning declared notifiable disease in Himachal

Shimla, March 3 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government has declared snakebite envenomation (poisoning) a notifiable disease in the state in consonance with the National Action Plan for Prevention and Control of Snakebite Envenoming (NAPSE) in India by 2030, a statement issued here on Tuesday said.

A state government notification issued last week by the secretary, health and family welfare, directed all health facilities -- both public and private -- and medical practitioner to report all suspected snakebite cases and deaths to the respective public health authority.

This will help in tracking snakebite incidents, identify high-risk areas for deploying resources like anti-snake venom and factors for deaths of snakebite victims, resulting in improved clinical management of snakebite cases, the notification said.

Member of a World Health Organization (WHO) expert panel on snakebite poisoning, Dr Omesh Bharti -- also member of the national task force on prevention and control of snakebites -- on Tuesday said the notification mandating snakebite cases and deaths is a significant step towards prevention and control of snakebite poisoning in the state. Snakebite has been a neglected tropical disease and claims around 50,000 lives in India annually due to persistent gaps in management of snakebites, socially and medically.

According to an estimate, around 100 deaths occur due to snakebites in Himachal every year.

Although health authorities claim that snakebite deaths have come down drastically in India as per a new survey of 13 states across the country including Himachal Pradesh, snakebites still remain a challenge in the rural parts of the state.

Most of the people bitten by snakes prefer going to traditional 'healers', delaying medical care, thus resulting in aggravation of the patient's condition.

Further, doctors at lower health facilities are often apprehensive about treating snakebite victims due to lack of proper equipment and training, and refer the patients to higher facilities, further delaying treatment.

By declaring snakebite envenoming a notifiable disease, the existing gaps could be streamlined and the deaths could be brought down further through policy intervention as it would generate accurate data about the snakebite incidence and deaths, Dr Bharti said, adding that the move will help in mapping the snakebite hotspots in Himachal for targeted action.

The National Action Plan for Prevention and Control of Snakebite Envenoming was launched two years back, urging states to make snakebite poisoning a notifiable disease and draft state action plans in this regard.

It was launched by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in exercise of powers under section 12 (1) (iii) and 42 of Clinical Establishment (Registeration & Regulation) Act, 2010 More than 10 states have heeded the call, making snakebite a notifiable disease, with the Himachal government already in the process of drafting a state action plan for the prevention and control of snakebite poisoning, the statement said.