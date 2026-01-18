SNDP chief Vellappally Natesan calls for unity between Nair and Ezhava communities

Alappuzha (Kerala), Jan 18 (PTI) SNDP Yogam General Secretary and prominent Ezhava leader Vellappally Natesan on Sunday made a strong pitch for unity between the Nair and Ezhava communities in the state, calling it the "need of the hour".

Nair and Ezhava are two prominent Hindu communities in the state.

Reiterating the SNDP’s longstanding vision of unity from Nayadi to Namboothiri communities, he clarified that such a stand was not intended to infringe upon the rights of any other community.

“When other (religious) communities stand united and gain from it, it is not suitable for the Hindu communities to stand divided in the present times. The community members wish for their unity," Natesan told reporters here.

He observed that the political landscape has now reached a point where unity among everyone, from the Nayadi (a marginalised community) to the Nasrani (Christian), is essential.

According to Vellappally Natesan, Sukumaran Nair, the general secretary of the Nair Service Society (NSS), also responded positively to his suggestion for the unity of the two communities.

The SNDP leader accused the leadership of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a constituent partner in the Congress-led UDF, of "creating a rift" between the NSS and the SNDP years ago and scuttling their unity.

"It was the League leadership that told us that we should not come together and deliberately kept us apart. They told us that it was the reservation communities which should stand united," Natesan alleged.

He further said that though the League had promised to address the SNDP's concerns regarding reservation when the UDF came to power, nothing has happened.

After coming to power, the UDF did not consider their demands, Natesan alleged and said he felt "deceived".

The SNDP leader also clarified that he was not anti-Muslim and that his opposition was directed at what he described as the "communal politics" of the IUML.

Referring to his earlier remarks about Malappuram district, which had triggered widespread criticism, Vellappally said they were misinterpreted to brand him as "communal" and reiterated that he opposed only the "communal politics" of the Muslim League, not the Muslim community.

"I am not anti-Muslim. I have not said a single word against the Muslim community," Natesan added.

Vellappally also continued his sharp attack on Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan, alleging that he was “like a flower that bloomed only yesterday,” in an apparent jibe at his political stature.

Calling Satheesan "irrelevant", the community leader said the LoP was one of those behind the campaign against him.

Natesan also claimed that senior Congress leaders like A K Antony, Ramesh Chennithala or K C Venugopal would never call him communal.

His comments came two days after Satheesan had alleged that those who spread hatred are being honoured with silk shawls and garlands by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Satheesan was apparently referring to CM Vijayan's close connections with Vellappally Natesan, who recently faced widespread criticism for his remarks against the Muslim community. PTI LGK ROH