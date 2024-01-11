SNDP leader urges people to celebrate Ram Temple consecration in their homes on January 22

Alappuzha (Ker), Jan 11 (PTI) Vellapally Natesan, the general secretary of SNDP Yogam, an outfit representing Kerala's numerically strong Ezhava community, said on Thursday that the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya "marks a spiritual moment that instills pride in every Indian." He urged everyone to celebrate this occasion in their homes on January 22.

Natesan made these remarks after receiving 'akshat' (rice mixed with turmeric and ghee) from local RSS leaders at his residence in Kanichukulangara in this coastal district.

"Lord Shri Ramachandra, exemplifying the 'maryada purushottam' in his personal life and karma path, stands as an exemplary symbol of religious harmony. The consecration of the temple of Lord Ramachandra on the banks of the River Sarayu is a profound event that should resonate in every home," Natesan said in a Facebook post.

"To commemorate this occasion, on January 22nd, everyone, regardless of caste and religion, is encouraged to illuminate a lamp in their homes and offer prayers for the well-being of the world," he wrote.

The Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP) is an organisation founded by the revered spiritual guru and social reformer Sree Narayana Guru. PTI TGB TGB ANE