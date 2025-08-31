SNDP welcomes Global Ayyappa Sangamam, rejects BJP's criticism

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 31 (PTI) Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam, an outfit of the numerically-strong Ezhava community, on Sunday welcomed the Travancore Devaswom Board's (TDB) move to hold Global Ayyappa Sangamam and said it would pave way for Ayyappa devotees from across the globe to visit the state.

The outfit said the event is expected to accelerate the socio-economic growth of the state, and it should be supported cutting across politics, religion and caste.

When reporters sought his reaction, SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan said a large number of grassroot level people are finding their livelihood depending upon Sabarimala and Lord Ayyappa. Events like Sangamam would be a support for such common people.

"I wish that the Global Ayyappa Sangamam would be a grand success and help take the glory of Lord Ayyappa across the world and accelerate the flow of Ayyappa devotees to the state," he said.

The Global Ayyappa Sangamam is organised by the TDB as part of its 75th anniversary in association with the Kerala government on September 20 at Pampa.

When asked about the BJP's allegation against the Global Ayyappa Samgamam connecting it with the Left government's stand on the women's entry issue at Sabarimala years ago, Natesan said at present, neither the government nor TDB has any agenda in this regard.

"Everything should be held without violating traditional customs and rituals. The entry of women is not necessary in Sabarimala. People don't like that. The state government has no interest in promoting it now," he said.

The SNDP leader's reaction came a day after state BJP vehemently criticised the proposed event and alleged that it was being held, like an expo, by the state government with commercial interests to make money out of the faith and belief of Lord Ayyappa devotees.

Senior BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan alleged that the state government was trying to make a huge amount of money by monetising the belief and faith of the Ayyappa devotees.

Speaking along similar lines, the state president of the Yoga Kshema Sabha Akkeraman Kalidasan Bhattathiripad raised doubts regarding the event.

However, Nair Service Society (NSS), an outfit of the forward Nair community, said on Saturday that if the intention of the event was to carry out development activities in connection with the shrine without affecting its rituals and by preserving the sanctity of the temple, then it was "good".

NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair said in a statement that the leadership of any committee in connection with the event should include Ayyappa devotees and be free of politics.