Snipers, FR cameras, app to secure Red Fort on Independence Day

New Delhi, July 18 (PTI) As less than a month is left for the Independence Day, the Delhi Police has geared up to deploy snipers, spotters, and FR CCTV cameras. It will also use an app to verify people during the event at the Red Fort, a police official said on Thursday.

The attack on former US president Donal Trump has made the role of snipers a crucial one in this Independence Day, they said.

In a meeting regarding security arrangements for the Independence Day celebrations on Tuesday, the attack on Trump was discussed and Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, emphasised on stringent security to be put in place, official sources said.

The sources said they have planned to increase the number of snipers with Dragunov SVD rifles which were hired during the G20 Summit to guard foreign dignitaries. The rifles have a practical accuracy range of more than 800 metres, they said.

The marksmen who were trained to operate these Russia-made rifles during the G20 Summit will be deployed at the Red Fort. They will be deployed at strategic locations during the event, an official said.

The use of spotters, face recognition system (FRS) CCTV cameras and drones are already in the plan of arrangements for the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort.

The FRS-fitted cameras have been in use for four-five years in Delhi and their number will be increased to over 1,000 this year, the official said. The police said a new security feature has been added this year in the form of an app for verification of people, including the residents, around the venue. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) MK Meena told PTI the planning for the security arrangements at the Red Fort is underway. All measures required to ensure the safety and security of visitors will be taken, he said.

Meena said the app, named 'e-parikshan', has been developed to verify people, workers, and shopkeepers around the venue.

"This application is for an internal use of the police force for the verification of people. The technology helps us in streamlining the process of verification, which authenticate the identities of the people coming with its visual range," another police officer said.

The officer said the app is being used for the first time during the Independence Day and if all goes well, it may be used across the city for verification.

The police has planned to deploy more than 10,000 security personnel, including paramilitary jawans, around the Red Fort and other crucial locations in central and north Delhi.

A huge number of sand bags will be arranged to place them at strategic locations for long-range weapons, an official said.

The intelligence agencies with paramilitary forces are keeping an eye on any sort of threat during the events, he said. PTI ALK ALK MNK MNK