Snow higher up, rain in plains end dry spell in Kashmir

Srinagar, Feb 1 (PTI) Fresh snowfall in higher reaches and rain in the plains ended the prolonged dry spell in the Kashmir valley, with the Meteorological Department forecasting a possibility of more precipitation over the next four days.

Intermittent snowfall was reported in the higher reaches of Baramulla, Bandipora, Kupwara and Sonmarg districts of the valley, officials said.

They said traces of snowfall were seen early morning in some parts of South Kashmir.

In Srinagar and adjoining areas, intermittent rainfall has been going on since last evening.

The downpour brought down the maximum temperature on Friday by couple to degrees while the minimum temperature settled above freezing point in the city last night, the Met said.

Srinagar city recorded a low of 0.8 degrees Celsius last night, which was 1.4 degrees above the normal for this time of the year, the Met said.

Most places in Kashmir recorded higher than usual minimum temperatures last night except for Gulmarg skiing resort in North Kashmir, where the mercury settled at minus 7.2 degrees Celsius. PTI MIJ VN VN