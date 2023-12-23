Snow in higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh; MeT forecasts dry weather from Dec 2

Shimla (HP), Dec 23 (PTI) The higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh witnessed a fresh spell of mild snowfall on Saturday even as the weather department predicted dry weather in the Himalayan state from December 24.

Advertisment

Snowfall was witnessed near the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang and its adjoining areas as well as in Keylong of Lahaul and Spiti.

Samdho in Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest in the state, recording a minimum temperature of minus 0.1 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperatures were above normal and Dhaulakuan in Sirmaur was the hottest during the day with a high of 23.1 degrees Celsius.

"A western disturbance has affected the state from Friday night. Snow and rain can be expected at isolated places but the weather would remain dry from December 24," the director of Shimla Meteorological Office Surinder Paul told PTI.

The possibility of a white Christmas in Shimla is bleak, he added.

Under the influence of the western disturbance, light to moderate rain is likely in isolated parts of the Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, Shimla and Sirmaur, the weather department said. PTI BPL NSD NSD