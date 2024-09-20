Snow leopard in Shimla's Kufri Zoo suffers from cancer, wildlife dept seeks help of researchers

Shimla, Sep 20 (PTI) Kajju, the only snow leopard in the Himalayan National Park located in Kufri in the suburbs of Shimla, commonly known as Kufri Zoo, is suffering from osteosarcoma, a malignant bone cancer in his left foreleg and is fighting for life.

Officials of the wildlife department have sought the help of veterinary research institutes on the further course of treatment.

According to the officials, the big cat was injured while being rescued from a village in the Kaza area of tribal Lahaul and Spiti district in November 2023 and as the wound worsened, samples were sent to Veterinary Research Institute, Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh and Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana in Punjab. Both confirmed osteosarcoma.

Kajju is unable to walk and keeps his injured leg up. He is lodged at the isolation ward in the veterinary hospital in the zoo where he is undergoing treatment, the officials said, adding that visitors are not allowed to see him.

"We have again sent the (test) samples to the institutes and written to the authorities concerned to suggest further treatment for the 15-year-old snow leopard," Preeti Bhandari, Conservator, Shimla, told PTI on Friday.

Amputation of the affected limb was recommended two weeks ago by veterinarians but complications in giving anaesthesia to the old leopard, possibility of infection after amputation and the malignant nature of the cancer are major challenges in the procedure, officials said.

A committee chaired by the chief wildlife warden will decide the further course of treatment, they said.

A call would be taken soon on whether amputation should be performed or the animal would continue with medication, they added.

Earlier, before Kajju, two snow leopards Subhash and Sapna (siblings) were brought to Kufri from Darjeeling under an animal exchange programme in 2004.

Sapna died in 2007 while Subhash was sent back to Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park (PNHZP) in Darjeeling in 2014. PTI BPL RPA