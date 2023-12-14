Snow leopard spotted again in Uttarakhand's Darma valley

Pithoragarh: A snow leopard was spotted recently in Bongling village for the second consecutive year confirming its presence in Darma valley.

Advertisment

"An ITBP patrol party two days ago informed us about the viewing of a snow leopard in Bongling village located at a height of 3,200 metres from the sea level. It was sighted in the same area last year as well," Dharchula's range officer Dinesh Joshi said.

Its sighting in the same area twice in two years confirms the presence of the snow leopard in Darma valley which is rich in bio-diversity, he said.

On both the occasions, the snow leopard made an appearance when the villagers had migrated to lower altitudes during winter, he said.