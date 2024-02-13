Snow, rain in Himachal from February 17

Shimla, Feb 13 (PTI) The MeT office here on Tuesday predicted snowfall and rain in the state from February 17 onwards as a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region.

The weather was dry in the state except for Dhaulakuan in Sirmaur which received 2 mm of rain in the past 24 hours.

Rain and snow is likely at isolated places in high hills on February 17 while rain is expected in low hills and rain and snow in middle and higher reaches on February 18 and 19, it said The MeT office has predicted that temperatures would likely drop during this time.

There was no major change in the maximum and minimum temperatures. Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti district was coldest in the night with a low of minus 6.1 degree Celsius while Una was hottest during the day recording a maximum temperature of 25.6 degree Celsius. PTI BPL NB NB