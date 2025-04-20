Snowfall blankets Kargil, schools closed for 3 days

Kargil, Apr 20 (PTI) Snowfall for the second consecutive day on Sunday in Ladakh and adjoining areas has affected normal life in Kargil, officials said, as authorities announced closure of all schools for next three days owing to inclement weather.

Kargil town recorded around six inches of snowfall, while several of its peripheral areas including Khangral experienced two feet of snow, they said.

In the wake of the heavy snowfall, Chairman-cum-Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC Kargil, Mohd Jaffer Akhoon on Sunday chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the snow clearance operations and restoration of essential services across the district.

During the meeting, the CEC directed the officers to mobilize all line departments for the assessment of damages, particularly in horticulture, forest, irrigation, and water supply sectors, an official said.

Akhoon emphasised that these assessments be properly documented under disaster management protocols for compensation and relief purposes.

All Sub-Divisional Magistrates -- Drass, Sankoo, Shakar Chiktan, and Zanskar --were asked to remain vigilant in their respective jurisdictions and ensure the availability of basic amenities like power, healthcare, and water, and resolve public grievances, the official said.

He said special directions were given to the SDM Shakar Chiktan to extend full hospitality and facilitate the stranded tourists, making them feel at home.

The CEC was briefed that the town trunk line has been charged and will be fully restored by the evening.

He also instructed that hospitals and other emergency facilities be prioritized for immediate restoration of services, the official said.

The Mechanical Department informed the meeting that men and machinery have been deployed on all major and inner routes for snow clearance, and roads will be reopened at the earliest.

Akhoon urged the general public to avoid unnecessary travel until the weather conditions improve and the situation stabilizes.

Chief Education Officer, Kargil S D Namgyal, meanwhile, announced three-day closure of all government and private schools in the district owing to inclement weather conditions.

Namgyal said the decision to close the schools from April 21 to 23 was taken at a meeting chaired by the chief executive councilor in view of the apprehension of landslides, rockfall, and other related hazards, which pose a potential risk to the safety of students and staff. PTI TAS NB