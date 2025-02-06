Snowfall continues in Himachal, minimum temperatures plunge 3-11 degrees

Shimla: Minimum temperatures plummeted by 3 to 11 degrees Celsius across Himachal Pradesh on Thursday as snowfall continued in the state's higher reaches, the Met office said.

Keylong in the tribal Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest in the state, recording a night temperature of minus 12.2 degrees Celsius.

Snowfall continued in the higher reaches and high-altitude tribal areas of the state since Wednesday evening.

Gondle recorded 9 cm of snow, followed by Keylong at 6 cm, Kalpa at 3.6 cm and Kothi at 2.5 cm.

Intermittent rain also lashed some parts of the state.

Manali received 20 mm of rain, followed by Dalhousie at 7 mm, Kataula at 6.1 mm and Bharmaur at 5 mm.

The night temperature in Kukumseri was recorded at minus 11.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Tabo (minus 10.8 degrees) and Kalpa (minus 3.1 degrees).

The tourist destinations of Manali and Shimla shivered at minus 1.5 degrees and 1 degree Celsius, respectively.

Dalhousie in Chamba registered a minimum temperature of 1.6 degrees Celsius and Kasauli 2.7 degrees.

Dense fog reduced visibility to 200 metres in Bilaspur and Mandi. A cold wave was observed in Chamba, Una and Berthin while cold day conditions were witnessed in Manali and Kalpa, the Met said.

It has cautioned of dense fog in isolated places on Friday. A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from Saturday.

The state's rainfall deficit from January 1 to February 5 was at 73 per cent, with Himachal Pradesh receiving 26 mm of rain against a normal of 96.7 mm.