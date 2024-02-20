Snowfall cuts off 228 roads, 4 NH in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla (HP): At least 228 roads, including four national highways, have been closed due to heavy snowfall in tribal areas and higher hills of Himachal Pradesh.

According to the weather department, Rohtang Pass received 135 cm of snow in the past 24 hours -- the highest in the region.

Killar (Pangi) received 90 cm, Chitkul and Jalori Jot 45 cm, Kukumseri 44 cm, and Gondla 39 cm of snow.

Keylong received 35 cm of snow and Sissu, Koksar and Hansa 30 cm each.

Kothi got 20 cm and Kalpa 11 cm of snow, the department said.

The region is still witnessing intermittent snowfall.

Moderate to heavy rain lashed almost the entire state, with Chamba being wettest receiving 67 mm of it, followed by Kufri, which got 57 mm.

Dalhousie received 55 mm, Bharmour 33.5 mm, Solan 15.2 mm, Shimla 14.2 mm, and Dharamsala 13 mm of rain.

Several parts of Hamirpur district were lashed by thunderstorms, accompanied by heavy showers on Tuesday morning.

According to the state emergency operation centre, a total of 165 roads were closed in Lahaul and Spiti districts and 52 in Chamba.

Remote Dodra Kwar in Shimla district too was cut off from the rest of the state following snowfall.

A major portion of the Chamba-Tissa road sank near Rakhalu Mata temple on Tuesday due to heavy rain, cutting off 40 panchayats from the district headquarters.

Shimla was lashed by rain and hailstorm Monday night but was spared of snowfall, as were adjoining tourist destinations of Kufri and Narkanda.

The sky was partially overcast Tuesday with strong winds blowing in Shimla.

Vehicular traffic beyond Manali was suspended due to heavy snowfall in Sissu, Solang, Atal Tunnel and Rohtang.

The local MeT station has predicted more snowfall and rain in Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, and Chamba and higher hills of Kullu, Chamba, Mandi and Shimla on Tuesday and Wednesday.