Snowfall eludes Shimla, Manali; affects tourists footfall

Shimla/Manali (HP), Dec 23 (PTI) Bereft of snowfall during peak winter and the chances of a white Christmas bleak, Himachal Pradesh's Shimla and Manali are looking at carnivals and winter activities to attract tourists.
Normally, tourists throng Shimla and Manali during Christmas and New Year for snowfall, which has eluded these towns for the past three years. This year too, the prospects of snowfall are bleak, with the weather department predicting dry weather.
A nine-day winter carnival from Christmas Eve to New Year's Day has been planned at the Ridge Ground in Shimla. The district administration has chalked out an elaborate plan to maintain law and order and traffic management from December 24 to January 2, in view of the carnival.
Shimla District Magistrate Anupam Kashyap on Tuesday said tourist influx is increasing significantly, and a special plan has been put in place to maintain law and order.
Preparations for Christmas and the New Year are in full swing in Kullu Manali, with hoteliers offering packages to attract tourists.
If there is snowfall during Christmas and New Year, it will be a great boon for Manali's tourism industry, said Suneet Peter, who is associated with the hotel business.
Roshan Thakur, the president of the Manali Hoteliers Association, said that preparations are in full swing and advance bookings for Christmas and New Year have already started coming in.
People are waiting for snowfall, and in case it occurs, hotel bookings will increase further, he said, adding that hotels are organising various events for the New Year and Christmas.