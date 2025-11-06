Snowfall in high-altitude areas of Badrinath

Gopeshwar, Nov 5 (PTI) High-altitude areas of Badrinath saw rain and snowfall on Wednesday evening, bringing down temperatures in parts of Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts.

Badrinath had also received light snowfall on Tuesday, and the sky remained cloudy on Wednesday.

There were light rains in Badrinath on Wednesday evening, while light snowfall resumed in the surrounding peaks.

Officials of the Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee said the area was briefly covered in a white sheet of snow after Tuesday's snowfall.