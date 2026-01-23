Snowfall in high-altitude areas of Uttarakhand, rain in plains; Orange alert issued

Dehradun, Jan 23 (PTI) High-altitude areas of Uttarakhand received the first snowfall of the year on Friday, ending a long dry spell and intensifying the cold wave across the state.

Most low-lying and the plains, including the capital Dehradun, have witnessed steady rain since the morning. ​The fresh snowfall has covered Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, Yamunotri, Auli, Mussoorie, Chakrata, Dhanaulti and Uttarkashi in a thick layer of white.

The change in weather has drawn tourists to various spots, including the Mall Road and other spots in Mussoorie, with many posting videos of the snowfall on social media. ​Apple growers and other horticulturists, who had been waiting for the precipitation also welcomed the snowfall.

The Meteorological Department has issued an 'Orange Alert' for the state, predicting further snowfall in the mountains and rain in the lower regions. There is also a forecast of hailstorms accompanied by strong winds in some locations.