Snowfall in high peaks of Uttarakhand brings mercury down

Dehradun, Oct 16 (PTI) High-altitude areas in Uttarakhand on Monday received fresh snowfall while rain lashed other lower places, creating wintery conditions in the state.

Advertisment

High hill areas of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, Yamunotri, Auli, Munsiyari received fresh snowfall. Meanwhile, other parts of the state, including Dehradun, were lashed by rain.

The Dehradun Meteorological Center had predicted rain and hailstorm along with thunder and lightning in most of the districts of the state on Monday.

The department has forecast the possibility of snowfall at isolated places in Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh in the state on Tuesday. PTI DPT NB