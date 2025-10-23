Snowfall in higher reached of Himachal's Lahaul-Spiti

Shimla, Oct 23 (PTI) Snowfall continued for the second day on Thursday in Himahcal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti, a tribal district in the north-eastern part of the hill state, the local meteorological department said.

Shimla, the state's summer capital, was lashed by rain and hail on Thursday evening as thick black clouds enveloped the city.

Gondhla in Lahaul and Spiti received traces of snow, it said.

Meanwhile, light rains were witnessed in some parts of the state as Mandi received 16 mm of rain followed by Shimla 11 mm, Jot 6 mm, Bhuntar and Narkanda 5 mm each, Kothi 3 mm and Kasol and Jubberhatti 2 mm each.

Thunderstorms lashed Kangra, Shimla and Jot and moderate fog was observed at Sundernagar, it said.

A fresh western disturbance is likely to impact Western Himalayan Region from October 27, the Met department said.

There was no significant change in the minimum and maximum temperatures. Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti was coldest at night with a low of 0.3 degree followed by Tabo 2.5 degree, while Una was hottest during the day with a high of 32.2 degree celsius. PTI BPL NB NB