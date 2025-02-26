Snowfall in higher reaches of Himachal, lower areas lashed by rain

Shimla, Feb 26 (PTI) The higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh received snowfall, while the middle and lower areas were lashed by rain on Wednesday, an offical said.

The local MeT office issued an orange warning for heavy to very heavy rain and snow at isolated places on Thursday and Friday.

Kukumseri received 41 cm of snow in the past 24 hours, since Tuesday evening. Kalpa received 16.8 cm of snow, followed by Keylong with 12 cm, Hansa and Kadrala with 10 cm each and Sangla with 3.5 cm.

Intermittent light to moderate rains lashed several parts of the state, with Jot receiving 59.4 mm of rain, followed by Manali with 33 mm, Seobagh with 29.2 mm, Sarahan with 22.5 mm, Bhuntar with 24.8 mm, Dharamshala with 15.6 mm, Rampur with 13.6 mm and Dalhousie and Jogindernagar with 12 mm each.

Shimla, Sundernagar, Mandi, Una, Palampur, and Gohar received rains ranging from 3 to 9 mm.

The Met has issued an orange warning for heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in Mandi, Kangra, Kullu, and Chamba districts on Thursday and Friday. It also issued yellow alerts for heavy rain and cold days in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Sirmaur districts, heavy snow in Lahaul and Spiti and heavy rain and snow in Shimla district during the same period.

A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from March 2, the Met said.

Keylong in the tribal Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest during the night, recording a low of minus 3.6 degrees Celsius, while Dhaulakuan in Sirmaur district was the hottest during the day, with a high of 27.4 degrees Celsius.

The state received 62 mm rains during the winter season from January 1 to February 26 against normal rainfall of 177.2 mm, a deficit of 65 per cent.