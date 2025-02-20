Snowfall in higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, Feb 20 (PTI) Snowfall was witnessed in isolated and higher areas of Shimla, Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur and Kullu districts of Himachal Pradesh, while mid and lower hills received light rains, leading to closure of some roads on Thursday.

Since Wednesday night, Shilaroo received 5 cm of snow followed by Gondla 3 cm, Kalpa 1.3 cm and Sangla 0.3 cm. Upper areas of Manali and Narkanda, Rohru, Chansal areas of Shimla and Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti also witnessed snow, reports reaching here said.

Following snowfall in higher reaches of Manali, the roads beyond Nehru kund have been closed for most vehicles.

Chopal-Deha road in Shimla district is closed along with five link roads and machinery is being deployed to clear the road.

Snowfall is still continuing in Narkanda region and as National Highway 5 (Hindustan-Tibet Road) has been closed for vehicular traffic at Narkanda and the traffic has been diverted from Sainj to Shimla via Luhri, they added.

Some areas of the state received light rains, including Baijnath 9.1 mm, Gohar 9 mm, Kataula 8.4 mm, Brahmani 8.2 mm, Oilan and Una 8 mm each, Kangra and Gukler 7.8 mm each, palampur 7.4 mm and Jogindernagar 7 mm. Shimla, Chopal and Hamirpur also received rain.

The Met office has issued an orange alert of heavy rainfall, snowfall and thunderstorms in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi districts in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday and Friday.

Light to moderate snowfall is likely in Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur and the higher reaches of Kangra, Chamba, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Sirmaur and Kullu districts from Thursday midnight till Friday afternoon, it said.

A few spells of light snowfall with one or two moderate spells are also likely in tourist destinations of Kufri, Narkanda, Manali, Solang Valley, Dalhousie, Sissu and Shimla and adjoining areas on Thursday, it added.

There was an appreciable rise in the minimum temperatures and Keylong in tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti was coldest at night, recording a low of minus 2.3 degree Celsius on Wednesday night.

On Tuesday night Tabo was coldest with minus 7.3 degree Celsius.

The state received 33 mm average rainfall during the winter season from January 1 to February 20 against normal rainfall of 154 mm, a deficit of 79 percent. PTI BPL DV DV