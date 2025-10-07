Snowfall in HP for third consecutive day brings down mercury

Shimla, Oct 7 (PTI) Higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh received snowfall for the third consecutive day on Tuesday while intermittent light to moderate rainfall occurred in mid and low hills, bringing down the mercury, according to the weather department.

In the tribal Lahaul and Spiti district, Gondla received 26.5 cm of snow, Keylong 20 cm and Kukumseri 5.6 mm, while the remote tribal Pangi area in Chamba district received the first snowfall of the season.

Heavy snow has been reported in higher altitude areas of Sural, Kumar, Sudan, Seichu, Shoon, Udhin and Chasak in Pangi Valley, throwing life out of gear, and the local administration has advised people to avoid travelling to higher places. The snowfall has also left the farmers worried about the standing potato crop.

The meteorological department here has predicted light rains at isolated places in the low and middle hills, and light rain and snow in the higher hills on Wednesday and Thursday and dry weather afterwards.

Light to moderate rains lashed several parts of Himachal Pradesh and Berthin received 78.9 mm of rain since Monday evening, followed by Kukumseri 64.7 mm, Una and Bharmaur 53 mm each, Nahan 50.8 mm, Jubbarhatti 48.8 mm, Kasauli 42.8, Dharamshala 48.1 mm, Sundernagar 47.2 mm, Manali 42 mm and Solan 41.6 mm.

Kangra received 39.4 mm rainfall, Mandi and Neri 38.5 mm each, Poanta Sahib 37.4 mm and Sarahan 35.5 mm.

Thunderstorms were reported in Murari Devi, Jot, Shimla, Jubbarhatti and Kangra while gusty winds swept Narkanda, Kufri, Kotkhai, Dhaulakuan and Bajaura.

The minimum temperatures stayed three to seven degrees below normal and Keylong in Tribal Lahaul and Spiti was coldest at night, recording a low of minus 0.5 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperatures were also marked below normal, and Sundernagar was hottest during the day with a high of 26.9 degrees Celsius.

Himachal Pradesh has received 44.2 mm of rain against the normal rainfall of 6.1 mm, an excess of 625 per cent, during the ongoing post-monsoon season from October 1 to 7. Bilaspur registered 992 per cent excess rain, followed by Sirmaur at 856 per cent and Solan at 823 per cent, the Met said.