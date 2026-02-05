Snowfall in HP on Feb 6; yellow alert of dense fog for 4 districts: MeT

Shimla, Feb 5 (PTI) The meteorological department on Thursday has predicted light snowfall and rain in the higher hills of Himachal Pradesh, officials said.

Light snow and rain are very likely to occur in isolated places of Chamba and Lahaul and Spiti districts of the state, with the weather in the rest of the state is expected to remain clear, they said.

The department has also issued a yellow alert for Friday, forecasting dense fog in isolated places of Mandi, Kangra, Hamirpur and Bilaspur districts.

The weather in the state will remain clear till February 8, with another spell of snowfall and rain expected to occur from February 9 onwards.

The MeT has forecasted light snow and rain in the higher hills for February 9 and light snow and rain in the middle and high hills for February 10 and 11.

Light rainfall is also predicted for the plains and low hills of the state on February 10 and 11, they said.

On Thursday, the weather was mostly dry in the state. Dense fog was observed in Bilaspur, Sundernagar and Mandi in the morning, they said.

Kukumseri village in Lahaul and Spiti district recorded the temperature of minus 14.9 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the state.

While Una recorded 25.4 degrees Celsius, the state's highest maximum temperature. PTI COR SHS