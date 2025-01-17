Snowfall in tribal areas and higher reaches in Himachal, cold wave grips lower hills

Shimla, Jan 17 (PTI) Tribal areas and other higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh experienced another spell of light to moderate snowfall, while the lower hills faced severe cold wave conditions with dense fog observed in Bilaspur, Sundernagar and Mandi, the Meteorological Department said on Friday.

In the past 24 hours, since Thursday morning, Kothi recorded 24 cm of snow, followed by Manali with 14.8 cm, Gondla 11 cm, Moorang 10 cm, Jot 7 cm, Kalpa 6.7 cm, Khadrala 5 cm, Pooh 4.5 cm, Sangla 4.2 cm, Keylong and Chhatrari 4 cm each, and Kufri 2.4 cm, the local Met office reported.

Light rain occurred in some places, with Bharmour receiving 10 mm of rain, followed by Seobagh with 8.2 mm, Jogindernagar 8 mm, Bhuntar 7.1 mm, Salooni 6.3 mm, Gohar 6 mm, Bajaura 5.5 mm, Rohru and Dharamshala 5 mm each, Palampur 4.2 mm and Ghumarwin and Pandoh 4 mm each.

Severe cold wave conditions were observed in Una and Hamirpur, while a cold wave was reported in Berthin and Kangra.

Thick ground frost occurred in Bilaspur and thunderstorms lashed isolated areas in Bhuntar, Sundernagar and Kangra, the Met office added.

There was no significant change in minimum temperatures. Tabo was the coldest during the night, recording a low of minus 13.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Kusumseri at minus 12.2 degrees Celsius, Kalpa at minus 6.2 degrees, Manali at minus 2.1 degrees, Narkanda at minus 1.5 degrees, Shimla at 2.8 degrees and Dharamshala at 4.8 degrees.

Water pipes froze at many places in the mid and higher hills, while thick ground frost disrupted vehicular traffic at a few locations.

A western disturbance is expected to affect Northwest India starting January 18, with another disturbance predicted on January 22.

The MeT station has forecast rain or snow at many places on January 23 and light to moderate rain or snow at isolated locations over the mid and higher hills on January 21 and 22.

The maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 5 to 6 degrees over the next two days, followed by a gradual decline of 4 to 5 degrees over the next 3 to 4 days, the MeT station said. PTI BPL ARD ARD