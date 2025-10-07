Snowfall in Uttarakhand's high-altitude areas causes temperature drop, pilgrims advised caution

Dehradun, Oct 7 (PTI) Snowfall in the high-altitude areas of Uttarakhand and rain in the plains on Tuesday led to a significant drop in temperatures, causing a chill across the state.

Light to moderate rain was reported in Dehradun and other plains in the morning. People in the mountains were seen donning sweaters and jackets following the snowfall.

The maximum temperature in Dehradun dropped by nine degrees to 24 degrees Celsius in the past two days, with the city recording 20 mm of rain in the last 24 hours.

Snowfall continued in the high peaks of both the Garhwal and Kumaon regions, including Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, Yamunotri, Hemkund, Auli, and Munsyari. Pilgrims heading to Kedarnath were seen enjoying the snowfall, with several videos of the scene going viral.

The Meteorological Department has forecast more rain and snowfall over the next few days.

Due to inclement weather, the Chamoli district administration suspended trekking activities on October 6 and 7.

Authorities have advised against unnecessary travel and urged caution in light of the ongoing weather warnings. Pilgrims have been advised to carry warm clothing and take extra precautions. PTI DPT HIG HIG