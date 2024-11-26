Snowfall preparations: Shimla divided into 5 sectors, priority to clear routes leading to hospitals

Shimla, Nov 26 (PTI) In order to ensure better management during snowfall, the Shimla district administration has divided the Himachal Pradesh capital into five sectors with each sector being assigned a nodal officer for effective coordination.

Advertisment

The district administration has also made a list of 12 routes that will be prioritised for clearing during snowfall. These roads include Sanjauli to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), IGMC to Cancer Hospital, Kamla Nehru Hospital (KNH) to Cart Road, Raj Bhavan to Oak Over, Holy Lodge to Ridge, Rich Mount, US Club, Oak Over and Secretariat, Baluganj to Peterhoff to Chaura Maidan to AG Office, Lift to High Court to Oak Over to Chotta Shimla, Cart Road to Victory Tunnel to Secretariat, Cart Road to Victory Tunnel to Lakkar Bazaar to Sanjauli, Kennedy Chowk to Annadale, Chotta Shimla to Kasumpti and Pantaghati and Mehli to Shoghi to Tutikandi.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by Shimla Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap to review preparations for handling snowfall in the town. The objective of the meeting was to ensure that locals as well as tourists do not face any disruptions or difficulties during the winter season.

He said all departments must actively participate and be ready to respond quickly to any challenges during the snowfall.

Advertisment

He also directed the Fire Department to issue advisories, urging people to ensure that all electrical appliances, especially heaters, are turned off when not in use. Additionally, he instructed the Home Guard Special Team to remain on alert with all necessary equipment starting December 15, to deal with any adverse situations.

He also ordered an audit check of heritage buildings and asked the Tourism Department to issue advisories for tourists while coordinating with the Hotel Association to ensure smooth operations.

Kashyap instructed all Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) to conduct similar meetings in their respective areas to prepare contingency plans.

Advertisment

"The priority during snowfall will be to clear the routes leading to hospitals," he added.

The official also instructed the installation of chains on ambulance tyres to ensure they can operate in snowy conditions.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shimla said the police have identified locations that face difficulties during snowfall and have prepared a traffic management plan for them.

Advertisment

"The entire region has been mapped using GIS for better coordination," he added.

Furthermore, people have been advised to report emergencies on toll free number 1077. PTI COR KSS KSS