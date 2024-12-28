Snowfall, rain intensify cold in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Dec 28 (PTI) Snowfall in the peaks and intermittent drizzle in the lower hills as well as the plains of Uttarakhand continued on Saturday, intensifying the chill throughout the state, while the highways leading to the Himalayan temples remained closed at places.

Most of the hill districts are reeling from severe cold because of continuous snowfall in the upper reaches of the mountains and intermittent light showers, coupled with cold winds sweeping the lower areas, disaster management officials here said.

The higher reaches of the hills of Auli, Harshil, Hemkund Sahib, Chopta, Dayara, Lokhandi, Sukki Top, Munsyari and Pithoragarh are blanketed with snow.

The Met office has forecast heavy isolated snowfall in places located at altitudes of 2,500 metres and above across the hilly districts, including Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Dehradun, Pauri, Pithoragarah and Nainital, on Saturday.

The sky remained overcast in most places, which also received intermittent drizzle.

The Badrinath national highway is closed between Pandukeshwar and Badrinath because of accumulation of snow, which is being cleared, the officials said.

The Joshimath-Niti highway connecting the border with China is also closed beyond Suraithotha while the Chamoli-Kund national highway connecting Kedarnath and Badrinath is closed between Dhotidhar and Makku Bend.

Traffic is affected due to a big tree being uprooted and blocking the road between Joshimath and Auli.

The Chamoli District Disaster Management Centre said more than 65 villages were affected by snowfall.

Due to the rain, electricity supply has been disrupted in 10 villages of Nauti area of Karnaprayag. A fault in a 33 kV line has disrupted power supply in all villages of Dewal development block.

Electricity supply is also disrupted in 20 villages of Dungari area of Tharali development block and 21 villages in Sankot area of Narayanbagh.

In a related development, the snowfall in the hills is attracting tourists to Uttarakhand.

Hotels in Mussoorie, a favourite destination for New Year's Eve celebrations, have received around 70 per cent bookings already for December 31, Mussoorie Hotel Association president Sanjay Aggrawal said. PTI ALM ALM SZM SZM