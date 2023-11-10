Higher reaches of Kashmir receive snowfall while rains lash plains

Srinagar: Many areas, especially the higher reaches, of Kashmir received snowfall while rains lashed the plains on Friday, leading to the closure of national highways connecting the valley with the rest of the country, officials said.

Light to moderate snowfall and rain are going on over the higher reaches at most places of Jammu and Kashmir, the Meteorological Department officials said.

They said light snowfall was recorded in many areas in the plains as well.

The higher reaches which received snowfall included the famous tourist destination of Gulmarg, Gurez, Sonamarg, Zojilla Axis, Sadhna Pass, Machil, Pharkian Gali, Razdan Top, Z-Gali, Sinthan Pass, and Margan Top, the officials said.

They said the plains in Kulgam and Budgam also received light snowfall, they added.

Most other areas in the plains of the valley were lashed by rains.

The inclement weather led to the closure of vital roads connecting various far-off places with Srinagar as well as national highways connecting the valley with the rest of the country, the officials said.

The Srinagar-Jammu national highway – the only all-weather road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country -- was closed for traffic due to landslides in Ramban, the officials said.

They said Mughal Road – the valley's alternate road link with Jammu – was also closed for traffic.

The Srinagar-Leh highway was shut for traffic due to snowfall and slippery conditions along the Zojilla Axis, the officials said.

The Gurez-Bandipora road, as well the Sinthan Top were also closed for traffic due to the accumulation of snow.

The MeT office has said there would be a gradual decrease in precipitation from late afternoon onwards.

From November 11 to 17, the weather would stay mainly dry with warmer days, according to the forecast.