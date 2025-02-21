Social activist booked over threatening remarks against Goa CM Sawant

Panaji: A case has been registered against a social activist for allegedly making threatening statements against Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, an official said on Friday.

The Panaji police booked the social activist, Rama Kankonkar, over his “hateful” and “derogatory” remarks during a press conference at Azad Maidan here on Wednesday, the official said.

According to the FIR, the accused threatened to "bury the CM alive". It said such a statement could create or promote enmity among the general public and provoke them against the CM.

Kankonkar has been booked for alleged criminal intimidation and public mischief, a police spokesperson said, adding that the accused has been summoned to appear before the cops.