Social activist killed in Thane hit-and-run case

Thane, Jan 23 (PTI) Social activist Pushpa Agashe passed away in a hit-and-run case in Thane on Thursday.

Agashe, 73, was returning from her morning walk when a vehicle hit her, police said. She was taken to the hospital and was declared dead on arrival.

Police are looking for the vehicle based on the CCTV footage in the area, an official said.

She worked for 28 years with the Department of Atomic Energy and had received DAE's best employee award for 2008.

She was working for awareness about eye donation since 1981 with her husband Shreepad Agashe. She was also actively involved in promoting organ donation, skin donation and body donation.

Incidentally, her eyes were donated successfully, courtesy help from doctors at Sahiyara Eye Bank, at the Thane civil hospital where her body was brought after the accident.

On retirement, she devoted her energy to helping blind students. Over the last decade, she was active in the drive to reuse plastic waste and limiting plastic use.

She was also involved in looking after abandoned children. She was an active member of the widely successful “Dhanya Bank” which supports under privileged people with food grains.

She also played the role of Sadhana Amte in Samruddhi Pore-directed film "Prakash Vaata" which had Nana Patekar in the lead role.

Pushpa Agashe is survived by husband, two sons, including PTI journalist Ashish Agashe, two daughter-in-laws and a grandson. PTI VT BNM