Social activist Snehamayi Krishna booked over allegations of ‘threatening’ woman

Mysuru (Karnataka), Sep 30 (PTI) Social activist Snehamayi Krishna, the complainant against the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) 'scam', has been booked on a complaint by a woman, who alleged that he had threatened her over a property matter, police said on Monday.

According to police sources, the 30-year-old woman, a resident of Nanjanagud in Mysuru district, alleged that Krishna had threatened her and her mother on July 18 with dire consequences asking her to stay away from a dispute with her in-laws regarding a property over which her late husband has a share. The FIR was registered on August 21.

Krishna has termed the charge as "fake" and demanded that police investigate the matter thoroughly to find out where he was at the time of the alleged incident.

The Lokayukta police had booked Siddaramaiah in the MUDA land allotment case on the directions of a special court based on Krishna’s petition. PTI GMS RS RS