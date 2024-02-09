Social activist's bodyguard held after murder of Sena (UBT) leader; parties trade charges

Mumbai, Feb 9 (PTI) Bodyguard of social activist Mauris Noronha was arrested on Friday by Mumbai Crime Branch after it initiated a probe following murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar during a Facebook Live session a day earlier.

In the aftermath of the killing, a heated political battle has erupted between the ruling and opposition parties and calls for the resignation of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis have intensified, putting the Eknath Shinde government under pressure.

This incident comes on the heels of a previous attack on a Shiv Sena member by a BJP legislator, sparking concerns about a breakdown in law and order within the state.

The state government, however, maintained that a detailed probe will be held to unravel the entire conspiracy.

Noronha, who is said to have taken his own life, reportedly committed the act during the live session on social media intended to facilitate a resolution between the two deceased individuals.

The bodyguard, whose pistol was allegedly used in the murder of Ghosalkar, was identified as Amarendra Mishra and he has been arrested under section 29 (B) of the Arms Act which deals with the offence of handing over a weapon to someone without ascertaining if the person is legally permitted to possess it, an official said.

The crime branch of police, which is probing the case, had detained Mishra for questioning earlier in the day.

The Mumbai Crime Branch, taking the gravity of the case into account, has taken control of the investigation from the MHB Colony police and are collecting evidence and questioning individuals connected to the incident.

Two separate teams have been formed to delve into the tragic events that unfolded at Noronha's office in IC Colony, Borivali (West).

While one team is probing on the murder of Ghosalkar, the second team is look into the circumstances surrounding Noronha's death.

The probe will explore various angles, including how Noronha acquired the weapon, whether he was intoxicated during the incident, and recording statements of the eyewitnesses.

Ghosalkar, a prominent figure and former corporator, was fatally shot on Thursday in the abdomen and shoulder in the video that quickly went viral. Noronha proceeded to take his own life following the attack.

Despite personal animosity between the two, the Facebook Live was purportedly organised to showcase reconciliation for the betterment of the area.

The police have recorded the statements of Noronha's family members, including his wife, and learnt that he nursed a grudge against Ghosalkar, son of former MLA Vinod Ghosalkar and a loyalist of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT).

Noronha faced many cases and was earlier arrested in a rape case in which he spent nearly five months behind bars. According to the wife of alleged assailant's statement to police, her husband, who had political aspirations, suspected Ghosalkar had implicated him in the rape case.

The Mumbai police, under the supervision of Joint Commissioner of Police Satya Narayan and Deputy Commissioner of Police Datta Nalawade, are trying to unravel the complexities of this case.

The Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, along with allies NCP and Congress, called for immediate action against the Shinde government, citing a deteriorating law and order situation.

Opposition parties also slammed Fadnavis for his apparent off the cuff remarks over the killing of Ghosalkar.

Replying to a query during a media interaction, Fadnavis had termed the opposition’s charges on the law and order situation as politically motivated.

"This (Ghosalkar’s killing) is a serious incident, but even if a dog were to come under a vehicle, they (opposition) will seek the home minister’s resignation," said Fadnavis, a senior BJP leader.

State Congress president Nana Patole said the remarks by Fadnavis were irresponsible.

On the government side, state Industries Minister Uday Samant condemned the shocking murder of Ghosalkar but attributed it to the ongoing "gang war" within the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar described the killing as "wrong and unfortunate" and assured a detailed probe to find out what led to the crime.

"They have got a chance (to target the government) now. But the background of the incident needs to be probed. It needs to be checked what exactly had happened (between them) in the past," he said.

The funeral rites for Ghosalkar were solemnly conducted in the presence of Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders.