Social activists to hold public meetings in Maharashtra ahead of polls

Jalna, Oct 28 (PTI) A group of social activists, under the banner 'Nirbhay Bano' (be fearless), announced that they will hold a series of public meetings across Maharashtra ahead of the state assembly elections.

Advertisment

'Nirbhay Bano' has conditionally supported the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and presented a set of demands to the alliance, activist Asim Sarode told reporters in Jalna.

Criticising the ruling Mahayuti government's "Laadki Bahin Yojana, he said the scheme fostered dependency and proposed an initiative called the Dhadsi Bahin Yojana to empower women by offering Rs 5 lakh in loans without interest, enabling them to start independent ventures and build sustainable livelihoods.

He said the activists have met the MVA leadership and put forth their demands.

Advertisment

Sarode said he had come to meet Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange and would ask him not to field candidates to avoid inadvertently benefiting the BJP and its allies.

Pune-based activists Vishwambhar Choudhari and Sarode had previously organised several impactful meetings during the Lok Sabha elections under the banner of Nirbhay Bano to counter the influence of the BJP and its Mahayuti alliance. PTI COR ARU