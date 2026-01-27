Social boycott over love marriages: Cops take restrictive action against 6 villagers in MP's Ratlam

Ratlam (MP), Jan 27 (PTI) In the wake of a controversy surrounding the social boycott of couples for their love marriages in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district, police on Tuesday took restrictive action against six local residents, legally binding them to maintain peace, an official said.

Residents of Pancheva village, around 50 kilometres from the district headquarters, announced a social boycott of couples who elope for marriage. A video related to the issue also went viral on social media.

The diktat was issued on January 23.

A video showed a man announcing that young men and women who elope and marry for love, as well as their families, will be socially boycotted and not invited to any event. Even those helping such persons will face the same action.

Talking to reporters, Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Kumar said that based on the video of the announcement of the diktat, six persons from the village have been 'bound over' (legally binding a person to maintain good conduct or not disturb the peace).

"The application of a victim family from Pancheva has been forwarded to the police officers of the concerned area, and instructions have been given for legal action," he said.

The SP said that with the support of the Social Justice Department, dialogues are being held with the residents of Pancheva village to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future.

The police administration swung into action after the video of the diktat went viral on social media.

The video also announced several social sanctions, including denying employment to young men and women who elope and marry for love in Pancheva village and denying them the supply of milk and other daily necessities. PTI COR HWP MAS NP