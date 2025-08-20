Social cooperation key to reduce crime, foster harmony: SC commission chief

Jaipur, Aug 20 (PTI) The chairperson of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), Kishor Makwana, on Wednesday stressed that social cooperation is crucial to reducing crime and fostering harmony in the society.

Speaking on the second day of a state-level review meeting at the Secretariat here, Makwana said, "The support of institutions doing positive work, and socially influential people can play a key role in reducing rising crime." The NCSC reviewed the measures taken under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and directed corrective steps.

Commission members Vaddepalli Ramachander and Lavkush Kumar were also present.

Minister of State for Home in Rajasthan, Jawahar Singh Bedham, claimed that crime against SCs declined in the state in the past one-and-a-half years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, though further improvement was needed.

Sanmeet Kaur, DIG in the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, reviewed cases, chargesheets and compensation-related issues with the concerned police officers and gave her suggestions.

Rajasthan DGP Rajeev Sharma told the commission that cases involving SCs were consistently declining, adding that efforts to create awareness would be made to curb social evils such as preventing Dalits from riding horses at weddings.

The commission members later inspected a hostel for SC girls at Jamdoli.