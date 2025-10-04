Social, Educational Survey hits hurdle in Bengaluru as enumerators protest

Bengaluru, Oct 4 (PTI) The Social and Educational Survey, popularly called the caste survey, faced hurdles on its first day in Bengaluru on Saturday after enumerators staged a protest demanding that their grievances be addressed.

Around 100 enumerators staged a sit-in at the Malleswaram municipal office. The survey, which began across Karnataka on September 22, will continue till October 7. In Bengaluru, it is scheduled to be carried out over two days.

According to sources in the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), the protesting enumerators cited personal challenges, including caring for ailing family members and dealing with health complications. A woman reportedly brought her special child to the protest site to highlight why she could not participate in the exercise.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar later met the agitators, most of whom are government teachers. “I appeal to the people to take part in the survey,” he told reporters.

The state government is conducting the survey at an estimated cost of Rs 420 crore. PTI GMS SSK