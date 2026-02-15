Social justice, equitable development central to NC ideology: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, Feb 15 (PTI) National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said social justice and equitable development form the cornerstones of the party's ideology.

In keeping with this spirit, the government led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is steadily working to ensure inclusive growth and people-centric governance across Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

The NC chief's remarks came as he welcomed scores of workers from the BJP and Panthers Party into NC folds at the party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha here.

Extending a warm welcome to the new entrants, Abdullah expressed confidence that their induction would further strengthen the party's grassroots presence across the Jammu region, particularly in Udhampur.

He said the growing support for the NC reflects the people's faith in its legacy of secularism, social harmony, and inclusive development.

The NC supremo said the party has consistently championed the cause of backward classes and marginalised sections of society through progressive measures.

He said the Omar Abdullah-led government remains committed to translating these principles into action, ensuring that development and progress reach every doorstep without discrimination.

The NC president exhorted party functionaries to work in close coordination and with renewed dedication in the run-up to the upcoming urban local body and panchayat polls, emphasising unity, discipline, and proactive public outreach as key to strengthening the party's connect with the people. PTI SSB ARB ARB