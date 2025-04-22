Social justice minister calls for tech-enabled approach to uplift marginalised

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar on Tuesday reiterated the government's commitment to inclusive growth and social equity, calling for a unified, technology-enabled approach to empower the marginalised and realise the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Delivering the keynote address at the Samajik Nyaya Par Charcha - 2025, organised by the ministry in collaboration with The Nudge Institute, he laid stress on the need for integrated efforts to transform lives through empowerment.

"Empowering people and transforming lives must be the cornerstone of our policies. We need a collaborative and tech-driven strategy that ensures no section of society is left behind," Kumar said.

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale also attended the event, which brought together thought leaders, policymakers, technologists, civil society representatives, academics and senior civil servants to explore innovations and partnerships for a more equitable India. PTI UZM SZM SZM