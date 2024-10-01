Social Justice minister launches programme for educators to teach people with disabilities

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar on Tuesday launched a programme aimed at creating a skilled workforce of educators equipped to teach children with disabilities, officials said.

The Integrated Special and Inclusive Teacher Education Programme (ISITEP) is a four-year integrated Bachelor of Education degree programme designed to prepare special education teachers for foundational (up to Grade 2), preparatory (Grades 3-5), middle (Grades 6-8), and secondary levels (Grades 9-12), a senior official explained.

The initiative aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasises the need for multidisciplinary, high-quality teacher education programmes.

The ISITEP seeks to ensure that teachers are equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to handle the unique needs of students with disabilities across various educational setups, Kumar said.

The minister announced the introduction of a B.Sc. (Hons) in Clinical Psychology, a four-year course tailored for students who have completed their 12th grade with a science background.

The programme, developed in line with NEP 2020 guidelines, comes as a replacement for the now-discontinued M.Phil. in Clinical Psychology and aims to produce assistant clinical psychologists.

Both programmes are expected to fill a critical gap in specialised education and healthcare, fostering inclusive growth and expanding opportunities for students pursuing careers in these fields, Kumar said.

The National Board of Examination in Rehabilitation (NBER) and the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI) under the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment also organised a convocation ceremony to recognise national toppers at the certificate and diploma levels in the field of disability rehabilitation and special education. PTI UZM UZM SKY SKY