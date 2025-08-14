Social Justice minister meets beneficiaries of 3 flagship schemes on eve of Independence Day

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar held an interaction on the eve of Independence Day with the beneficiaries of its flagship schemes SHREYAS, SHRESTHA and VISWAS who have been invited as special guests for the 79th Independence Day celebrations.

During the interaction, the minister heard personal accounts from students, scholars and entrepreneurs who shared how access to education, skill development and financial assistance under these initiatives had enabled them to pursue new opportunities.

The SHREYAS (Scheme for Higher Education Youth in Apprenticeship and Skills) programme links education with apprenticeship-based skill training, SHRESTHA (Scheme for Residential Education for Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas) focuses on providing quality education in premier schools to Scheduled Caste students and VISWAS (Vanchit Ikai Samooh aur Vargon Ke liye Arthik Sahayta) supports self-employment ventures of economically disadvantaged groups through financial assistance.

Officials said the dialogue was meant to celebrate these individuals as representatives of the wider community that has benefitted from government initiatives.

"Their stories of resilience and progress reflect the vision of social justice and empowerment that Dr B R Ambedkar stood for," a ministry official noted.