Social justice ministry asks NGOs running old-age homes to participate in 'Swachhata' campaign

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has called on all Regional Resource and Training Centres (RRTCs), NGOs running old-age homes, and institutes involved in training geriatric care-givers to actively participate in the 'Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS)' campaign.

The campaign will culminate in 'Swachh Bharat Diwas' on October 2, commemorating Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary.

This year's campaign, themed 'Swabhav Swachhata - Sanskaar Swachhata,' emphasises cleanliness as a way of life.

In a letter to all NGOs running old-age homes, and institutes involved in training geriatric care-givers, the ministry asked them to actively participate in the campaign.

The ministry said it has adopted a 'Whole of Society Approach' with a focus on involving the public in sanitation efforts.

The drive, jointly organised by the Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen and the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban, will highlight Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs for the safety of sanitation workers and the transformation of neglected garbage sites, known as cleanliness target units (CTUs), into cleaner, safer areas.

The ministry said participants are encouraged to organise cleanliness drives, promote sustainable waste disposal, and plant trees as part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative.

Institutes are also required to display the SHS 2024 logo and banners, and upload documentation of their efforts to a shared online drive.

The campaign is part of the government's ongoing efforts to engage communities in the Swachh Bharat Mission, which aims to improve sanitation and cleanliness across India. PTI UZM MNK MNK