Social Justice Ministry hosts R-Day special guests, says committed to inclusive development

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on Sunday held an interaction programme with beneficiaries invited as special guests to witness the Republic Day Ceremony, 2026.

The event was held at the Dr Ambedkar National Memorial, Delhi, bringing together participants from 17 states and Union territories.

A total of 244 beneficiaries attended the programme, including 151 participants under the Scheme for Economic Empowerment of DNT Communities (SEED), 42 beneficiaries under SMILE (Transgender), and 51 beneficiaries under SMILE (Beggary), a statement by the ministry said.

The special guests were invited in recognition of their inspiring journeys and progress achieved through the welfare schemes of the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment.

The programme was chaired by the Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar, who interacted with the beneficiaries and listened to their experiences and success stories.

Addressing the gathering, Kumar reaffirmed the government's unwavering commitment to inclusive development and social justice.

He emphasised that the presence of beneficiaries from marginalised communities in national celebrations reflects the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas".

During the interaction, beneficiaries shared how the government's schemes have brought meaningful and transformative changes in their lives by promoting dignity, social inclusion, self-reliance and sustainable livelihoods, the statement said.

As part of the programme, the minister also presented support kits and interacted individually with several beneficiaries, encouraging them to continue their journey towards empowerment and economic independence.

The event served as a platform to celebrate achievements emerging from these schemes and to further motivate beneficiaries toward long-term socio-economic progress.

The programme was also attended by Sudhansh Pant, Secretary, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, along with senior officials of the ministry. PTI PLB PRK PRK