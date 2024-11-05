Social Justice ministry launches digital platform to empower artisans from marginalised sections

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar on Tuesday inaugurated a digital platform dedicated to enhancing market access for artisans from the marginalised communities, including SCs, STs, OBCs, safai karmacharis, Persons with Disabilities and minority communities.

Launched under the guidance of the National Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation (NBCFDC) and the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the platform called Tulip aims to connect India's skilled artisans with both domestic and global markets.

Speaking at the launch of Tulip during the Shilp Samagam Mela held at Dilli Haat, the Union minister emphasised the government's commitment to fostering financial independence among India's traditional craft workers.

"Our aim is to bring people from the marginalised communities, including SCs and safai karamcharis, into the mainstream. We are working towards their empowerment, making them aatmanirbhar (self-reliant)," he said, adding the ministry's effort is to provide a platform like this to accelerate their progress.

Kumar highlighted the inclusive intent behind Tulip, describing it as "a step in line with 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas, Sabka Vishwas', an inclusive development model.

Tulip is designed to address key challenges faced by artisans, particularly the involvement of intermediaries, by facilitating direct sales and ensuring fair compensation for their work, a senior official said.

He said the platform also promotes transparency and credibility through government backing, offering artisans a sustainable means of income generation.

Over 100 artisans and entrepreneurs from 16 states are participating in the Shilp Samagam Mela, showcasing a range of traditional products and skills.

Tulip is expected to strengthen the reach of such artisans by connecting them with a broader online customer base.

Kumar announced plans to expand the initiative further, aiming to identify artisans in "every corner" of the country and link them to the digital marketplace.

Artisans interested in joining Tulip can register through the platform for more comprehensive access to new markets, while additional support is available through NBCFDC's helpline, he said.

The Shilp Samagam Mela will run from November 5 to 15 at Dilli Haat, INA, offering visitors a vibrant display of traditional handicrafts, skill demonstrations and an opportunity to support artisan communities directly. PTI UZM KSS KSS