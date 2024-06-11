Social Justice Ministry's 100-day plan: Accessible India 2.0, drugs-free India

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dr Virendra Kumar on Tuesday outlined the 100-day plan for his ministry, underlining initiatives like Accessible India 2.0 and furthering the reach of Nasha Mukt Bharat campaign.

Kumar also directed that 100 camps should be held for people with disabilities in the first 100 days in the aspirational districts.

"Our goal should be to complete our hundred-day action plans as soon as possible. Our aim should be that whatever work we do contributes to the progress of the society and the nation. Our work should be such that it receives recognition not only within the country but also internationally," he said.

"Moreover, other countries should emulate our successful plans. We acknowledge that various challenges arise while working, but challenges also present opportunities to excel by overcoming them," Kumar added.

There must be stricter implementation of the Accessible India campaign to promote disability-friendly infrastructure.

He also spoke about further strengthening the Nasha Mukt Bharat campaign. PTI UZM AS AS