Social Justice Ministry's tableau celebrates the Constitution at Republic Day parade

New Delhi: The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment's tableau at the Republic Day parade paid tribute to the Constitution of India, portraying it as the cornerstone of the nation's heritage, development and guidance for the future.

The tableau captured the essence of justice, equality, and liberty, showcasing how the Constitution continues to shape India into a united, progressive and inclusive society.

The centrepiece of the tableau was a replica of the Constitution, with its Preamble displayed prominently in both Hindi and English.

A rotating insignia marking 75 years since its adoption further emphasised the enduring legacy of the document. Intricate patterns, inspired by the Constitution's original illustrations, were a key highlight, including the Zebu bull, symbolising strength and leadership from the chapter 'The Union and its Territory'. The tableau's backdrop featured the iconic Lion Capital from the Ashoka Stambh, representing resilience and unity, mounted on a tractor.

Unique illusionary sculptures along the sides of the tableau reflected India's diversity and dynamic spirit, framed with a classic border inspired by the artwork of Nandalal Bose.

The inscription "WE THE PEOPLE" underscored the Constitution's role in defining and binding the country's identity.

A replica of balusters and chains from the Kartavya Path pathway added a touch of historical symbolism. Live characters depicting citizens from various walks of life -- including a doctor, sanitation worker, soldier, engineer, hockey player, lawyer, farmer, chef, drone operator, airman, site worker, and dancer -- illustrated the country's unity in diversity.

The tableau also featured a vibrant dance performance celebrating the Constitution's empowering spirit, reinforcing its commitment to equality across caste, religion and status.

The tableau's thoughtful design and presentation drew widespread applause, serving as a reminder of the Constitution's pivotal role in shaping the nation's destiny and its vision of inclusive growth and empowerment.