Social media a powerful platform, every information impacts society, people: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Aug 6 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said that social media has become a powerful platform, with every piece of information leaving a significant impact on society and individuals.

Saini mentioned that he personally takes time to watch social media and, on several occasions, issues instructions for immediate action based on the information received from these platforms.

He urged journalists from social media news channels to prioritize fact-based, on-the-ground reporting to maintain public trust.

According to an official statement here, Saini was interacting with representatives from news channels of social media platforms from across the state.

Describing social media as a powerful medium for social reform, the Chief Minister highlighted its potential in advancing public interest campaigns launched by the state government.

He specifically mentioned initiatives such as 'Nasha Mukt Haryana', 'Environmental Protection', and 'Swachhata Abhiyan', urging representatives of social media outlets to actively contribute in ensuring these campaigns reach every household.

He emphasized that this collective effort would accelerate positive change within society.