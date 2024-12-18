Social media content creator held for throwing cash on road in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Dec 18 (PTI) A social media content creator was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly throwing a bundle of currency notes worth Rs 20,000 on the roadside of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) here, encouraging viewers to participate in a "money hunt" game, police said.

Responding to the act, the police in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said, "This irresponsible act caused chaos, inconvenience, and posed a significant threat to #RoadSafety." The incident came to light after a viral video showed the individual throwing the bundle of currency notes while issuing a challenge to viewers.

Acting on the video, Rachakonda Police Commissioner G Sudheer Babu directed the Ghatkesar Police Station to register a case. During the investigation, the individual was identified and subsequently arrested.

In the video, the man is seen holding bundles of currency notes and announcing that, as part of a "money hunt" challenge, he is throwing Rs 20,000 near the ORR roadside. He invites viewers to collect the cash.

The police stressed the dangers of such behavior and said, "Such reckless acts not only endanger lives but also set a bad example for others. #SocialMedia should be a platform to inspire and educate, not to act irresponsibly. #RachakondaPolice remains committed to ensuring public safety and holding individuals accountable." A police official told the media that the cash had not been recovered.

Asked whether the currency notes were genuine, the official said, "The arrested individual claims the notes are original. We will verify this during the investigation." The police added that such acts, aimed at gaining views and likes on social media, pose serious risks to public safety. They are also investigating the role of the person who recorded the video of the incident.

Further investigation is undeway.