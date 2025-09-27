Vijay's huge Namakkal crowds rival Jayalalithaa's, but reactions are mixed

Namakkal (Tamil Nadu): Social media is flooded with several comments about TVK Chief Vijay's election campaign on Saturday, with some welcoming it while others saying that they prefer him to continue doing films.

Some snippets that assumed significance include the comment of noted political analyst Sumanth C Raman, who said, "Vijay is learning fast. His speech is decidedly better today. More hard-hitting and less filmy," Raman said in a social media post on Saturday.

Vijay is learning fast. His speech is decidedly better today. More hard hitting and less filmy......#Vijay — Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) September 27, 2025

Another 'X' user, R Venkat, urged Vijay to talk about his party supporters while delivering his address, as it was they who made elaborate arrangements for his visit to the district.

"Whenever you (Vijay) address the gathering, please talk about the local cadres of your party also, Anna (brother)," he urged.

Another user, @Peacesoul123, wrote in his handle, "Sorry, our Vijay Anna needs to come back to movies. No need to enter Politics. Let him act in movies."

Sorry enga #Vijay Anna needs to come back to movies politics vendam for him let him act in movies https://t.co/K0cnNCB0vL — Peacesoul (@Peacesoul123) September 27, 2025

However, the post by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin raised eyebrows in the political circles, with some linking it with the campaign of TVK Chief.

Meanwhile, another user, @DhoniAlways007, said he was shocked to see such a massive crowd for Vijay as a similar crowd thronged for the late AIADMK Supremo J Jayalalithaa in the Namakkal and Karur region.

"After Jayalalithaa, the only person who received this much confidence of the people of the region is he (Actor Vijay). Really shocked", he said.

A video that went viral on social media is of a few women who took 'Aarathi' (a ritualistic welcome) for Vijay, for which he acknowledged.

In another widely circulated video, a supporter is seen presenting a bunch of bananas as a token of love to their leader, and it was promptly collected by his security personnel from the van the actor-politician was travelling.