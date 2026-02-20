Social media influencer attacked during Shivaji Maharaj procession in Amberpet

Hyderabad, Feb 20 (PTI) Mild tension prevailed in Amberpet when a social media influencer filming a video was allegedly attacked by a group objecting to loud music during a procession marking the birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj.

“After the procession passed on Thursday night, a group of people offering prayers at a mosque came out and raised slogans, alleging the volume was intentionally kept high,” a police official said.

As police tried to pacify them, the group objected to the influencer filming and attacked him.

Police intervened, escorted the influencer away, and said the situation remained peaceful. PTI SJR SSK